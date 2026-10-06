Fujairah Free Zone receives EU ambassadors to explore stronger economic cooperation

FUJAIRAH, 6th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Fujairah Free Zone Authority (FFZA) received a delegation of European Union ambassadors on Tuesday to discuss strengthening economic cooperation and explore new partnership opportunities that serve mutual interests and support economic development.

The meeting explored areas of cooperation and opportunities to strengthen engagement between the Free Zone and the European business community. It also highlighted Fujairah's economic and investment advantages and the supportive business environment offered by the Free Zone to investors across various sectors.

Discussions also covered ways to expand engagement with European companies and investors and explore new opportunities to boost trade and investment and build sustainable economic partnerships.

Sharief Habib Al Awadhi, Director-General of FFZA, said the visit reflected the importance of strengthening economic ties.

“At Fujairah Free Zone, we are committed to expanding our network of international partnerships and opening new opportunities for investors in ways that enhance investment opportunities and support the growth of businesses and joint investments,” he said.

At the conclusion of the visit, both sides stressed the importance of continued communication and coordination and exploring further opportunities and initiatives to advance economic cooperation and mutual interests.