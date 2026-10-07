Messi bids farewell to Argentina fans in international finale

BUENOS AIRES, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Lionel Messi brought the curtain down on his 21-year international career on Tuesday, bidding farewell to Argentina fans in his final appearance for Argentina in Buenos Aires.

The 39-year-old, widely regarded as one of the greatest football players of all time, signed off with his 126th international goal in front of 85,000 supporters as Argentina secured a 3-0 victory over Benin.

Messi, making his record-extending 208th international appearance, also provided the assist for the opening goal scored by veteran Nicolás Otamendi, while Nico Paz also scored.