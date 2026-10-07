UAE-Belarus Trade in Services and Investment Agreement enters into force

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Trade in Services and Investment Agreement (TISIA) between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Belarus on Wednesday officially entered into force, marking a significant new phase in bilateral economic relations.

The agreement will enhance market access for services providers, strengthen protections for investors and create new opportunities for private-sector cooperation between the two countries.

The TISIA, signed in Minsk on 27th June 2025, establishes a dedicated bilateral framework for services and investment and complements the Economic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which addresses trade in goods at the regional level.

Together, the agreements provide a broader framework to support the movement of goods, services and investment between the UAE and Belarus.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Foreign Trade, said, “The entry into force of the UAE-Belarus TISIA is an important step in our shared commitment to fostering long-term, mutually beneficial economic growth. The agreement creates a more predictable framework for services trade and investment, opening new avenues for private-sector collaboration and enabling businesses in both countries to pursue opportunities in high-growth sectors.”

“Belarus occupies an important position within the Eurasian Economic Union and offers valuable opportunities for UAE businesses seeking to expand their reach across the region. By improving market access and strengthening investor protections, the TISIA will support greater cooperation in areas including financial and professional services, consulting, education, healthcare, technology and logistics,” he added.

The agreement is designed to reduce barriers to market entry, facilitate investment flows and encourage joint ventures across areas of mutual interest. It will also provide businesses and investors with clearer rules and greater certainty when operating across both markets.

The TISIA enters into force against a foundation of established bilateral trade. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Belarus reached US$316.4 million in 2025. Re-exports accounted for US$268 million, imports from Belarus reached US$45.3 million and UAE non-oil exports totalled US$3 million.

In the first half of 2026, bilateral non-oil trade stood at $67.4 million, while UAE non-oil exports to Belarus increased to $4.2 million, up 202.4 percent compared with the same period in 2025.