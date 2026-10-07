Investopia builds bridges between capital, opportunities: Abdulla bin Touq

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of the Investopia Board of Trustees, said Investopia has evolved into a platform that transforms dialogue into partnerships, opportunities and projects, while Investopia Bridge 2026 aims to connect capital with opportunities and markets with businesses.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of Investopia Bridge 2026, bin Touq said the number of companies operating in new economy sectors in the UAE reached nearly 125,000 by the end of the first half of 2026, up about 37 percent from a year earlier.

"Under the guidance of our wise leadership, we are continuing a new phase of economic development and diversification, moving from a knowledge- and innovation-based economy towards a new economic model," he said.

He said the shift provides a roadmap towards the economy of the future and is one of the four main priorities set by the UAE government under the "We the UAE 2031" vision, which aims to position the country as a global hub for the new economy by the next decade.

The UAE has therefore prioritised sectors including advanced technology, artificial intelligence, the digital economy, e-commerce, renewable energy, the circular economy, green technologies, digital media and arts, financial technology and smart mobility, he said.

Bin Touq said AI goes beyond being a standalone sector, serving as a tool to boost manufacturing productivity, improve logistics, develop financial services, enhance the tourism experience and increase energy efficiency. Digital infrastructure and advanced technologies similarly enable growth across a range of economic sectors.

"We view the new economy as an interconnected ecosystem that is reshaping production, investment and value creation across the economy," he said.

He said Investopia brings together investors, companies and governments to address these transformations and turn emerging opportunities into viable investments, partnerships and projects.

Investopia Bridge 2026 focuses on major shifts in the global economy and investment landscape, including economic resilience and confidence, the rise of new economy sectors and changing investment strategies amid rapid technological and economic change.

The event examines ways to attract long-term capital, strengthen international partnerships and build more resilient economies, while exploring opportunities for innovative companies to expand globally and identifying new sources of growth.

It also highlights the role of governments, the private sector and financial institutions in directing capital towards promising sectors, as well as tourism's contribution to investment, innovation and economic diversification.

The event addresses infrastructure requirements for an AI-driven economy and opportunities in technology, finance, digital finance, healthcare, advanced manufacturing, clean technologies, tourism and the experience economy.

Bin Touq said Investopia Bridge 2026 also focuses on developing financial ecosystems and sources of capital amid rapid shifts in global trade, investment and supply chains.

Bin Touq said Investopia Dialogues, one of Investopia's three main pillars alongside Investopia Communities and Investopia MarketPlace, brings together decision-makers and investors in strategic meetings around the world to expand partnerships, connect business communities with opportunities and direct capital towards priority new economy sectors.

Over more than six years, Investopia Dialogues has reached 25 strategic regional and global markets, including New York, Geneva, Delhi, Mumbai, Cairo, Rabat, Havana, London, Milan, Chennai, Singapore and Monaco.

The dialogues have helped strengthen economic and investment cooperation with governments, institutions, international companies and business communities, while connecting investors with opportunities in the UAE and other markets.

Since its launch, Investopia has signed more than 32 partnership agreements and memoranda of understanding with major national and international institutions, global companies, business accelerators, investment funds and banks.

In 2026, Investopia's international engagements have placed greater emphasis on investment opportunities in Africa, with a focus on moving from identifying opportunities to developing viable partnerships in infrastructure, financing, industrial capacity and investment corridors.

Investopia Dialogues this year have also focused on logistics and infrastructure as key drivers of more reliable and resilient trade and investment corridors and stronger links between markets amid a rapidly changing global economic environment.

Bin Touq said Investopia plans to expand into new regional and global markets in 2026, including through Investopia Mediterranean-Athens, while exploring further opportunities in African markets.

Investopia is targeting fast-growing sectors including AI, fintech, health technology, agritech, renewable energy, air mobility, space, e-commerce, education and supply chains.

Investopia Bridge 2026 will see a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between participating entities and companies, including agreements linked to the Future 100 initiative, focusing on entrepreneurship, AI, digital technologies and startup financing.

"The value of these agreements lies in their ability to open new markets, connect capital with opportunities and build partnerships across borders," bin Touq said.