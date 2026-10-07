Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement strengthens cooperation at Marrakech International Airshow 2026

MARRAKECH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement (Tawazun) is strengthening its international engagement and pursuing new opportunities for defence and aviation cooperation through its participation in the Marrakech International Airshow 2026.

Hosted by the Kingdom of Morocco in Marrakech from 7th to 10th October, the airshow provides a platform for Tawazun to develop strategic partnerships that support national priorities. The Council’s official representation is in cooperation with the Ministry of Defence and is organised by ADNEC Group.

The Council’s delegation is headed by Dr. Nasser Humaid Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement, alongside representatives from a number of the Council’s sectors and directorates, including the Strategy & Executive Affairs Sector and the Planning & Procurement Directorate. These sectors and directorates play a pivotal role in developing national capabilities through international engagement and by anticipating emerging developments and opportunities.

The Council aims to deepen its engagement with leading companies, suppliers and specialised government entities, with a focus on identifying opportunities for cooperation and keeping pace with the latest advances in aviation and defence technologies.

Al Nuaimi said, “Our presence at leading international forums reflects the Council’s vision of enabling a leading, future-ready national defence ecosystem. Dialogue with partners and key stakeholders, together with the exchange of expertise across defence, aviation and related technologies, is central to this approach. It helps strengthen the defence ecosystem’s capabilities and its readiness to adapt to change and meet future requirements.”

He said that the Marrakech International Airshow provides a strategic platform to strengthen the longstanding fraternal relations between the UAE and Morocco. It enables specialised entities in both countries to deepen their engagement and explore new avenues for cooperation and the exchange of expertise across the defence and aviation sectors.

Tawazun’s presence at the airshow reflects its commitment to advancing innovation and research and development, adopting advanced technologies and strengthening integration across the broader defence and industrial ecosystem to enhance the competitiveness of defence industries.