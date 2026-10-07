British jockey Jack Mitchell joins Dubai racing for new season

DUBAI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- British jockey Jack Mitchell will join the UAE horse racing season from 29th October, beginning a new stint with trainer Simon Crisford's stable, weeks after securing his first Group 1 (G1) victory.

That win came on Saddadd in the G1 Grosser Preis Von Baden in Germany, in the colours of the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“I’m excited about working for Simon; I’ve ridden for the stable for quite a while, and we’ve had quite a lot of success and a good relationship, so hopefully that continues,” he said. “I’ll effectively be freelance, but ride for Simon when he needs me.”

The records showed that Mitchell has only ridden twice in Dubai, most recently finishing seventh on German challenger Sisfahan in the 2023 G2 Dubai Gold Cup.

In a statement published on the Dubai Racing Club's official website, Mitchell said his first Group 1 victory had given him greater confidence ahead of his move to the UAE and strengthened his standing in British racing.

Mitchell, who has joined top agent Carl Hodgson, has a minimum riding weight of 55kg for his Dubai foray and brings with him plenty of experience on Arabians as well as Thoroughbreds. The dirt, he said, is a “new challenge, but another aspect to our riding as jockeys.”