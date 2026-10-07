TRENDS organises AI workshop, signs MoU with Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Research & Advisory, an affiliate of TRENDS Group, held a workshop in collaboration with the UAE Public Prosecution during its participation in Ai Everything Abu Dhabi, which opened on Tuesday and runs for two days at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Titled “From Awareness to Readiness: Towards an Empowered AI Generation”, the workshop was presented by Issa Ali Al-Mannai, an AI researcher at TRENDS. It addressed the rapid transformations brought about by the AI revolution in the education and labour sectors and the need to equip young people with the skills to use the technology effectively and responsibly.

Al-Mannai highlighted AI's limitations and operational mechanisms, stressing the importance of understanding how smart systems can influence users' decisions and daily practices.

The workshop also reviewed analytical findings and discoveries in AI, including the ability of certain systems to be “confidently wrong”, which requires review and verification before relying on their outputs, given that ultimate responsibility for their use lies with the user. Discussions also addressed the impact of training data on AI system outputs, including patterns of bias and confirmation bias.

The workshop also explored language and contextual challenges, particularly the importance of images and placing them within specific contexts, as well as the accuracy of AI systems in handling Arabic and local cultural contexts, highlighting the need to foster critical awareness among users when dealing with these technologies.

The workshop concluded by stressing the importance of moving young people from basic knowledge and awareness of AI to practical readiness and effective application across different fields.

On the sidelines of the summit, TRENDS and the Abu Dhabi Agricultural Club signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen cooperation in research, studies and advisory services, exchange expertise and knowledge, and organise events, seminars, conferences and workshops.

Areas of cooperation include conducting specialised studies and research, surveys and research questionnaires, exchanging experts and researchers, organising conferences, seminars, workshops and scientific and knowledge events, collaborating on training programmes, and supporting related research and knowledge initiatives and projects.

The MoU also allows both parties to cooperate in other areas of mutual interest as agreed between them, helping maximise the benefits of their expertise and expand the scope of research and knowledge cooperation.

TRENDS is also participating in the exhibition accompanying Ai Everything Abu Dhabi with a knowledge pavilion featuring research content, interactive AI-driven experiences and publications and studies related to technological and digital transformation.

Its participation reflects its focus on examining the implications of AI and digital transformation and promoting knowledge-based dialogue on the opportunities and challenges posed by these technologies, particularly in education, employment, justice and decision-making.