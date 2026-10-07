GCC Secretary-General says 15th consultative meeting aims to boost cooperation, economic growth

MANAMA, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said the 15th Consultative Meeting between the Ministers of Commerce and Heads of the Federations of GCC Chambers provides a strategic platform for dialogue, bringing together policymakers, decision-makers and private sector representatives.

Albudaiwi said the meeting represents the highest level of engagement between government officials and the private sector, aimed at cementing cooperation, stimulating economic growth across GCC member states, and addressing regional and global economic challenges facing the Gulf private sector.

Albudaiwi’s remarks were delivered during the 15th Consultative Meeting between the Ministers of Commerce and Heads of the Federations of GCC Chambers, held on Wednesday in the Bahraini capital, Manama, chaired by Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Minister of Industry and Commerce in the Kingdom of Bahrain and Chairman of the current session.

The meeting was attended by the Ministers of Commerce and Heads of Chambers across GCC member states.

Albudaiwi highlighted the private sector's role in achieving the national objectives of GCC member states and advancing joint Gulf cooperation. He said the meeting seeks to identify challenges facing the Gulf private sector and develop appropriate solutions, in line with the directives of GCC leaders to support the sector and strengthen its contribution to economic integration among member states.

Concluding his address, Albudaiwi expressed his aspiration that the 15th Consultative Meeting would generate initiatives that support private sector growth across GCC member states, serving as a powerful economic engine that contributes to economic stability and development, as well as bolsters the Council's global standing as a leading financial, investment and economic hub.