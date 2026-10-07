Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, Silal launch agricultural training programme for inmates

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Silal, a food and agri-tech company in Abu Dhabi, to launch a specialised agricultural training programme for inmates at correctional and rehabilitation centres.

The programme aims to equip inmates with professional skills to support their rehabilitation and reintegration into society.

The MoU was signed by Counsellor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, ADJD Undersecretary, and Dhafer Rashid Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, on the sidelines of Global Food Week 2026, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi from 6th to 8th October.

Al Abri said the initiative follows the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the ADJD, to develop rehabilitation programmes for inmates in line with global best practices and equip them with vocational and professional skills to return to society as productive members.

Al Qasimi said the programme represents a transformative journey to help inmates gain useful skills that support their reintegration into society. For Silal, the programme is a high-impact initiative under its environmental, social and corporate governance framework, contributing to improving lives and building communities while supporting food security and national capabilities through meaningful and tangible social change.

The 12-month programme will provide practical training in sustainable agriculture and modern agricultural technologies, in line with ADJD's strategy to promote restorative justice and create opportunities for inmates' development and empowerment.

Based on the “Farmer Field Schools” model, the programme will provide hands-on experience in agricultural technologies, covering the cultivation process from seedling and land preparation to harvesting, as well as entrepreneurship skills.

Sessions will be held twice a week under the supervision of Silal experts, with participants receiving accredited certificates to support future employment opportunities.