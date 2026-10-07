UAE and Serbia hold first round of political consultations

BELGRADE, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Serbia convened the first round of political consultations in Belgrade. The meeting was co-chaired by Lana Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Marko Đurić, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia.

The consultations underlined the growing depth and scope of the bilateral partnership. Both sides underscored the close relations between the UAE and Serbia rooted in longstanding ties and bolstered by high-level exchanges, including the recent reciprocal visits of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE President, and Aleksandar Vučić, in his capacity as the then President of Serbia. Both sides underscored opportunities to expand cooperation across key areas, including technology, trade and investment, energy, defense, cultural cooperation, and other areas of mutual interest.

In this context, both sides reviewed the positive impact of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, and noted that this meeting marked the two-year anniversary of its signing.

The discussions also addressed key political and security developments in Europe and the Middle East. Both sides affirmed the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in advancing peace, stability, and sustainable development. They stressed the need to support all efforts aimed at promoting de-escalation, resolving conflicts through peaceful means and enhancing regional stability, while strengthening partnerships and enhancing coordination within the United Nations and other multilateral fora. The two sides discussed preparations for Expo 2027 Belgrade, in which the UAE will participate.

Lana Nusseibeh was joined by Ahmad Almenhali, UAE Ambassador to Serbia, and Hind Alshraim, Director of the European Affairs Department at the Minister of Foreign Affairs.