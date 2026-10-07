UAE representative named Vice-Chair of Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime’s Advisory Board

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamid Saif Al Zaabi, Secretary-General and Vice-Chair of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing, said Emirati professionals have the expertise and capabilities to contribute effectively to international efforts to combat financial crime.

His remarks followed the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime’s (GCFFC) selection of UAE representative Mohamed Shalo, Director of the Strategic Partnerships and Communications Department at the General Secretariat of the National Committee for Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing, as Vice-Chair of its Advisory Board.

Al Zaabi said supporting Emirati professionals and continuing to develop their capabilities are fundamental to building a sustainable national framework and strengthening the UAE’s presence in specialised international forums.

He said the UAE’s standing in the field is rooted in its contributions to international cooperation, partnerships and joint solutions to cross-border challenges, adding that Emirati professionals taking on specialised international roles reinforces the country's position as a trusted partner in safeguarding the integrity of the global financial system.

Xolisile Khanyile, Chair of the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime, said that Mohamed Shalo would be a valuable addition to the Advisory Board, given his expertise in combating financial crime, ability to build effective partnerships and contribution to shaping strategic priorities. She expressed her anticipation of his contribution to advancing the Coalition’s overall vision.

Khanyile explained that the Advisory Board plays an important role in supporting the Coalition’s strategic direction by providing expert insights grounded in practical experience, helping it keep pace with policy developments, emerging risks and global priorities. The Board also helps uphold the integrity and credibility of the Coalition’s work and ensures that its initiatives remain aligned with the real challenges facing public and private sector organisations.

Shalo said the appointment reflected the UAE leadership's support for Emirati talent and the growing presence of Emirati professionals in specialised international institutions and forums.

He added that it also highlighted the UAE’s leading institutional expertise, demonstrated through its national efforts and international partnerships in combating financial crime. He expressed his eagerness to contribute this expertise to the Board’s work in support of international cooperation and knowledge sharing.

Shalo said he looked forward to working through the Board to promote the exchange of best practices and translate international dialogue into practical initiatives that strengthen responses to current and emerging risks.

The Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime was established in 2018 to unite the efforts of public and private sector organisations, experts and policymakers, and strengthen the international response to financial crime in all its forms.

Through its regional chapters and specialised working groups, the Coalition raises global awareness of the impact of financial crime, promotes the exchange of information and expertise between the public and private sectors, identifies emerging risks and vulnerabilities in existing anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing frameworks, and supports the development of more effective solutions and policies.