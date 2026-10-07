Ajman Chamber explores cooperation with Belgian business community

BRUSSELS, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ajman Chamber participated in the UAE trade mission to the Kingdom of Belgium to strengthen economic partnerships and expand trade and investment ties between the business communities of the two countries.

The mission was organised by the Federation of UAE Chambers in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the UAE Embassy in Brussels, from 5th to 6th October.

Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Salmeen Al Ariani, Board Member of the Ajman Chamber, represented the Chamber within the UAE delegation, which included government officials and private sector representatives.

The programme included participation in the UAE-Belgium economic event, bilateral meetings with representatives of the Belgian business community to explore cooperation and partnership opportunities, and field visits to learn about successful economic models and experiences.

Al Ariani said, "Ajman Chamber's participation in the UAE trade mission to Belgium supports the diversification of economic and investment partnerships and opens new communication channels with the Belgian business community, thereby enhancing opportunities for cooperation and trade exchange between the two sides."

He emphasised that the Ajman Chamber is keen to participate in the UAE's official missions to promote investment opportunities in Ajman and strengthen the emirate's presence on the international business map.

He said that during the trade mission, Ajman Chamber held several bilateral meetings with representatives of the Belgian business community to discuss cooperation, exchange visits and organise joint events and forums bringing together officials and business leaders.

The meetings also highlighted trade and investment opportunities and explored new partnerships between Ajman and Belgium.