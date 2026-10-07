Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange marks World Investor Week

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) marked World Investor Week with an opening bell-ringing ceremony and the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the University of Europe (UE) for Applied Sciences’ Dubai campus.

As a multi-asset exchange, ADX supported the 10th annual World Investor Week, a global campaign organised by the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) and supported by the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE). Running from 5th to 11th October, the World Investor Week focuses on strengthening financial awareness and investor protection across more than 100 jurisdictions.

The MoU with the University of Europe for Applied Sciences reinforces ADX’s commitment and broader efforts to advance financial inclusion and make wealth generation more accessible.

It was signed by Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX Group, and Prof. Dr. Maurits Van Rooijen, President of the University of Europe for Applied Sciences.

Alnuaimi said, “As digital transformation reshapes global markets, equipping next-generation investors with financial and digital literacy is essential for economic resilience. Through our partnership with the University of Europe and our participation in World Investor Week, we are bringing practical market knowledge and analytical tools into the classroom, helping students evaluate risks and identify growth opportunities.

By building the next generation of informed investors, Abu Dhabi’s capital markets are advancing the emirate’s Economic Vision 2030 and strengthening its position as a premier global financial hub.”

Professor van Rooijen, said, "At UE, we believe universities have a responsibility to connect knowledge with the challenges shaping our economies and societies. AI and growing global complexity are fundamentally changing financial markets. Our partnership with ADX brings academic expertise into direct dialogue with market practice, creating opportunities for applied research, innovation and, importantly, for preparing our students to help shape the future of the financial sector.”