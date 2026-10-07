ADIB shareholders approve AED1.75 billion rights issue

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) said that its shareholders have approved the proposed increase in the bank’s issued and paid-up share capital through a rights issue expected to raise approximately AED1.75 billion in gross proceeds.

The resolution was approved by the requisite majority of shareholders at the General Assembly Meeting held on Tuesday.

The capital raise will strengthen ADIB’s capital base and support the next phase of growth under Vision 2035, enabling the bank to pursue its growth trajectory while maintaining capital strength and creating sustainable long-term value for shareholders.

The proposed rights issue comprises 106,383,000 new shares at an issue price of AED16.45 per share, consisting of a nominal value of AED1 and a share premium of AED15.45.

Upon completion, the bank’s issued and paid-up share capital will increase from AED3,632,000,000 to AED3,738,383,000.

The issue price represents a discount of approximately 28.8 percent to ADIB’s closing share price on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on 24th August 2026. Eligible shareholders will be entitled to subscribe for approximately one new share for every 34.14 existing shares held, in accordance with the final subscription terms.

Jawaan Awaidah Al Khaili, Chairman of ADIB, said, “Shareholders’ approval reflects their confidence in ADIB’s strategy, the strength of its franchise and its ability to deliver sustainable growth and attractive returns. This capital raise will further strengthen the Bank’s financial foundation and support the opportunities ahead under Vision 2035. We remain focused on creating lasting value for our shareholders.”

Mohamed Abdelbary, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADIB, said, “ADIB’s growth is supported by a strong customer franchise, disciplined execution and a business model that continues to generate high returns. Having surpassed AED300 billion in total assets, we see significant opportunities to expand our core businesses, deepen customer relationships and accelerate our digital and AI capabilities. The additional equity will provide greater capacity to fund this growth while maintaining capital strength.”