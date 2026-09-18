UAE, Canada explore expanded partnership in AI, advanced technology

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2026 (WAM) -- Omran Sharaf, Assistant Foreign Minister for Advanced Science and Technology, held meetings with Canadian government officials, leaders in artificial intelligence and technology, investors, and representatives of research institutions and companies.

The meetings focused on strengthening relations between the UAE and Canada, exploring new opportunities for strategic partnerships, and advancing cooperation between the two countries in areas of mutual interest.

Omran Sharaf met with Mark Schaan, Associate Deputy Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada, representing the Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation. He also met with the Honourable Rick Glumac, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and New Technologies of British Columbia. Meetings with private-sector and investment leaders included Chris Arsenault, Partner and CEO of Inovia Capital; Aidan Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Cohere; and Jean Le Bouthillier, co-founder and CEO of Qohash.

Omran Sharaf also met with leaders of prominent Canadian institutions specialising in artificial intelligence, research and development, including Mila, the Vector Institute, CIFAR, and Amii. Discussions explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation in scientific research, talent and skills development, and innovation, and also examined ways to accelerate the translation of research and development into practical applications and solutions.

Discussions addressed ways to harness advanced technology and innovation to develop solutions that improve quality of life, and also explored areas of mutual interest and opportunities for cooperation among government bodies, research institutions, companies and private-sector stakeholders in both countries.

The meetings also focused on moving beyond the exchange of knowledge and expertise towards practical, sustainable partnerships that deliver tangible benefits. Such partnerships would also strengthen synergies between the UAE and Canada in future-oriented sectors.

Omran Sharaf emphasised the importance of maintaining dialogue between the two countries on rapid technological developments and drawing on their respective capabilities and expertise. He said these efforts would help develop innovative solutions that address future needs and translate innovation into practical applications that benefit communities.

The visit also included the UAE’s participation in ALL IN 2026, the artificial intelligence forum held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal on 16th and 17th September. Sharaf led the UAE delegation, accompanied by Abdulrahman Al Neyadi, UAE Ambassador to Canada, and Engineer Saeed Mohammed Al Suwaidi, the UAE Permanent Representative to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

He delivered a keynote address outlining the UAE’s vision for responsible artificial intelligence, highlighting the pivotal role of AI in shaping the future of societies, nations and economies. He emphasised the importance of keeping pace with rapid developments and the opportunities and challenges they represent.

Sharaf stressed the need for governance frameworks to evolve alongside artificial intelligence technologies. He also underscored the importance of effective frameworks to ensure the safe and responsible development, deployment and use of AI, while maintaining a flexible environment conducive to innovation.

Omran Sharaf underlined that international cooperation in this field has become essential, given the rapid evolution of AI, its expanding applications and its accessibility. He called for greater alignment on standards and ethical principles, while recognising differences in national contexts, values and systems. Such alignment would help mitigate risks and ensure that the technology serves societies and delivers mutual benefits.

The UAE pavilion provided a platform to showcase the country’s experience in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies. It presented a range of innovative initiatives, solutions and applications developed by UAE public and private sector entities. It also created opportunities to exchange knowledge and expertise and strengthen connections between the technology, scientific research and business ecosystems of the UAE and Canada.

ALL IN is one of Canada’s leading artificial intelligence and technology gatherings. Its 2026 edition attracted more than 7,500 participants, including decision-makers, researchers, policymakers and investors. The programme featured 260 speakers, alongside keynote addresses, panel discussions, and workshops.