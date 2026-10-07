KHDA introduces students, parents, educators councils

DUBAI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has formed the first Dubai Parents Council, comprising 15 parents of students enrolled in private schools, and the first Dubai Educators Council, comprising 15 teachers and education professionals.

KHDA has also approved the second cohort of the Dubai Students Council for the 2026–27 academic year, bringing together 16 students from Grades 9 to 12 across Dubai private schools.

The three councils support the objectives of Dubai’s Education 33 (E33) Strategy and its game-changing initiatives to empower students, parents and educators, including Leaders of Tomorrow, Pathway Partners, and All Rise.

KHDA received 131 nominations for the Dubai Students Council, 152 for the Dubai Parents Council and 160 for the Dubai Educators Council, including nominations from Emirati educators. Members were selected through a structured process based on clear eligibility criteria and a rigorous methodology designed to ensure fairness, transparency and diversity.

The councils will provide platforms for direct engagement with KHDA, enabling students, parents and educators to enhance the quality of education across Dubai’s private schools and early childhood centres.

Dr Amna Almaazmi, CEO of Growth and Human Development at KHDA, said the formation of the three councils and their first joint meeting marked an important milestone in Dubai's education journey.

"These councils reflect our belief that shaping the future of education is a shared responsibility. By bringing together the voices of students, families and educators, we can build an education system that is responsive to the needs and aspirations of our community," she said.

The second cohort of the Dubai Students Council will give students the opportunity to engage with KHDA and ensure their perspectives inform education policy development. Members will share their aspirations, experiences and ideas on how to create learning environments that better support students.

The Dubai Parents Council brings together Emirati and expatriate parents from private schools to address shared priorities, strengthen school-family partnerships and contribute to policies and initiatives supporting student learning and family wellbeing.

The Dubai Educators Council will provide an advisory platform for teachers and education professionals to share evidence-based insights from their classroom and leadership experience. Their contributions will inform policies and programmes, support inclusion across the private education sector, and help shape initiatives that enhance teacher wellbeing and improve students’ educational experiences.

Membership of all three councils will run for one year from the date of official appointment. Members may apply for a second term, subject to performance and continued eligibility. All positions are voluntary and unpaid.