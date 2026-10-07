Zayed Education Foundation signs 14 MoUs to develop next generation of leaders

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Education Foundation has signed 14 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with government, universities and scientific research partners to support scholarships, leadership development and research and help develop the next generation of young leaders.

The partnerships were announced at the Foundation’s Partnerships for the Future event at Zayed National Museum and support its mission to invest in talent and research while strengthening collaboration among institutions to address national and regional priorities.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said collaboration was key to aligning higher education, scientific research and innovation with national priorities and labour market needs.

"Our vision for higher education centres on building a flexible system that is globally competitive and responsive to future changes," he said.

Amid rapid changes in the labour market and growing demand for new skills driven by technologies including artificial intelligence, Al Awar said greater integration between higher education institutions and economic sectors would help develop future-ready skills and provide students with clearer pathways linking education with professional opportunities.

Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Cultural Adviser to the UAE President and Chancellor of the United Arab Emirates University, reflected on the leadership values of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He said Sheikh Zayed believed people were the true wealth of nations and that sustainable national progress depended on investing in their capabilities and empowering them to contribute to their communities and country.

A spokesperson for Zayed Education Foundation said universities and the wider higher education ecosystem were central to the Foundation's efforts to invest in people and ideas that strengthen society and develop future leaders.

The 12 university partners will collaborate with the Foundation on scholarship and leadership programmes, including Ruwwad Zayed, its flagship merit-based scholarship and leadership development programme for high-potential Emiratis and Arabs living in the UAE.

The programme combines full funding for master's degrees at UAE universities with tailored leadership development and comprehensive support.

The Foundation signed MoUs with Abu Dhabi University, American University of Sharjah, Fatima College of Health Sciences, IIT Delhi Abu Dhabi, Khalifa University, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, NYU Abu Dhabi, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates University, University of Sharjah and Zayed University.

The agreements will also support the Foundation's research agenda, enabling university partners to identify shared research priorities and develop projects drawing on expertise across institutions and academic disciplines.

Partnerships with the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research and Great Arab Minds will further connect government, higher education and the wider Arab knowledge community.

Together, the partnerships will support the Foundation's goal of creating opportunities for 100,000 young leaders by 2035.