Ali Al Nuaimi chairs IPU Task Force meeting on peaceful resolution of Ukraine conflict

ARUSHA, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Head of the Federal National Council's Parliamentary Division at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and Chair of the IPU Task Force on the peaceful resolution of the war in Ukraine, chaired a meeting of the task force during the IPU's 153rd Assembly in Arusha, Tanzania.

The meeting reviewed developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the task force's action plan to advance dialogue towards a peaceful resolution.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said the establishment of the task force reflected the IPU's commitment to promoting peace and dialogue and underscored the role of parliamentary diplomacy in conflict resolution.

The task force also held separate meetings with parliamentary delegations from Ukraine and the Russian Federation to hear their views, discuss the latest developments and explore ways to advance peace through parliamentary dialogue.