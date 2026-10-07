Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi, Silal Group to strengthen agriculture, food sector data

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) and Silal Group, an agri-food and technology company in Abu Dhabi, have signed a Service Level Agreement to strengthen data exchange, develop statistical capabilities and support informed decision-making in Abu Dhabi’s agriculture and food sector.

The agreement was signed by Abdulla Gharib Alqemzi, Director-General of SCAD, and Dhafer Rashed Al Qasimi, Group CEO of Silal, on the sidelines of Silal’s participation in Global Food Week 2026, taking place from 6th to 8th October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Alqemzi said, “Our partnership with Silal brings sector data and statistical expertise together to support planning for Abu Dhabi’s agriculture and food sector. Through structured data exchange and the development of statistical capabilities, we will work together to build a more comprehensive understanding of the sector and turn data into insights that inform decisions.”

Al Qasimi said, “At Silal, we continue to strengthen our operational ecosystem to make it more resilient and sustainable, supported by accurate data that enables us to make timely and efficient decisions across different stages and circumstances.”

Under the agreement, SCAD and Silal will work to strengthen statistical capabilities and develop specialised competencies within Silal to build a more efficient internal ecosystem and support planning, analysis and performance measurement.

The agreement reflects Silal Group’s commitment to adopting international best practices in corporate governance and digital transformation, while reinforcing the role of data as a key driver of food security and agricultural innovation in the UAE.

The collaboration also reinforces SCAD’s focus on expanding and integrating data sources as part of Abu Dhabi’s GDP revision. Data on agricultural production and prices can help capture the agriculture and food sector’s contribution to the emirate’s economy more comprehensively.