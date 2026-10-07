Ajman Chamber launches 'Smart COO Agentic AI' service

AJMAN, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber has launched its “Smart COO Agentic AI” service, enabling businesses to complete certificate of origin applications in less than three minutes using agentic artificial intelligence.

The service is designed to accelerate export procedures, improve data accuracy and compliance and enhance the competitiveness of businesses.

The launch at the Chamber’s headquarters was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber; Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of Ajman Chamber; Mohammed Ali Al Janahi, Executive Director of the Member Support Services Sector; and Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob, Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector.

Sheikh Sultan said the use of AI to improve the customer journey is a key pillar in enhancing service efficiency and creating a more flexible and future-ready business environment, supporting Ajman's competitiveness and its economic and investment attractiveness.

He said the service aligns with UAE government objectives to apply autonomous and self-driving agentic AI models across government sectors, services and operations, as well as the objectives of the Ajman AI Programme.

The smart agent is designed to simplify business procedures, accelerate trade and reduce the time required for export transactions, while improving data accuracy and compliance.

Sheikh Sultan said the service will also help improve the efficiency of trade chains and business competitiveness, supporting Ajman's position as an attractive trade and investment destination.

Fatima Abdulrazzaq Al Awadhi, Director of the Information Technology Department, said the smart agent processes data and completes the required procedures in less than three minutes.

She said the redesigned service has reduced the application process to four clicks, providing businesses with a faster and more efficient experience.