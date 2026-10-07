MoHRE honours over 25 partners for supporting Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy

DUBAI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) honoured more than 25 government and private-sector partners in recognition of their active role in supporting the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, which the Ministry implemented for the 22nd consecutive year from 15th June to 15th September 2026.

The partners were honoured during a ceremony recently organised by the Ministry in Dubai, attended by Khalil Al Khoori, Undersecretary of Labour Market and Emiratisation Operations, several senior Ministry officials, and representatives of federal and local government entities, private-sector institutions, and sponsoring and supporting organisations.

Al Khoori said the continued success of the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy for more than two decades is the result of sustained collaboration and integration between the Ministry and its various partners. This achievement, he said, reflects the UAE’s commitment to ensuring the highest standards of occupational health and safety and reinforcing the human and social aspects of the labour market.

He said the Ministry’s close cooperation with its partners has helped establish a strong shared conviction that protecting workers is a collective responsibility, noting that providing a safe and healthy work environment is no longer simply a matter of adhering to regulatory requirements, but has become a deeply rooted culture across the UAE labour market.

Al Khoori commended the honoured partners for their efforts and the initiatives and practices they introduced to support worker protection. He said these initiatives reflect the strong partnership between the government and private sectors and the role of social responsibility in enhancing occupational health and safety.

He also expressed his appreciation to all partners who have made social responsibility an integral part of worker protection efforts and contributed through their initiatives and practices to promoting a culture of safety and prevention in the workplace.

Partners honoured during the ceremony included the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat; Emirates Red Crescent; Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA); Integrated Transport Centre (Abu Dhabi Mobility); Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE); UAE Food Bank; Dubai Refreshment Company; Beit Al Khair Society; Dubai Charity Association; Burjeel Holdings; Dar Al Ber Society; Aster DM Healthcare; ADNOC Gas; Keeta; Deliveroo; Noon; Careem; and Talabat.

The Ministry also honoured participating companies, including Modon Holding, Khansaheb Civil Engineering, Sobha Constructions, Wade Adams Contracting, United Engineering Construction (UNEC) – Sharjah Branch, Al Serh Al Kabeer Construction, and BK Gulf.