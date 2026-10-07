Arada secures approval for AED560 million Sydney residential project

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Arada, the Sharjah-based master developer, has received approval from the NSW Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure for its AED560 million London Place residential development in Campsie, Sydney.

The 33-storey project is the first of five planned by Arada in the area as part of its expansion in Australia and will contribute to housing supply and community renewal.

Designed by Woods Bagot, London Place will comprise 156 apartments, including 18 designated as affordable housing.

Construction is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2027, with completion targeted for the fourth quarter of 2029.

Ahmed Alkhoshaibi, Group CEO of Arada, said Campsie offered significant potential and that London Place marked the first of five projects planned for Sydney’s Inner Southwest region.

“Our ambition in Australia is significant and strategic, and this approval gives us real momentum as we bring our broader pipeline forward,” he said.

The project comes as Campsie undergoes significant urban development, supported by the planned opening of Campsie Metro Station. Residents of London Place will be able to reach Sydney’s CBD by metro in under 20 minutes, providing access to the city's employment, cultural and lifestyle destinations.

Approval followed the NSW Housing Delivery Authority’s (HDA) recognition of London Place as a State Significant Development (SSD), providing a streamlined planning pathway for major housing projects. Secured alongside a rezoning of the site, the approval was achieved in under four months, compared with the HDA’s benchmark target of 275 days.

Arada entered the Australian market in 2024 and has since assembled a pipeline of more than 6,000 homes. Globally, the company has a project pipeline valued at AED171 billion and a portfolio of more than 70,000 homes across the UAE, the United Kingdom, Australia and Syria.