Belgium’s pavilion to advance resource efficiency, sustainability at WETEX 2026

DUBAI,7th October, 2026 (WAM) --T he 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) will take place from 20 to 22 October 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The exhibition will feature Belgium’s international pavilion, showcasing innovative solutions in water management, clean energy, environmental sustainability, efficient cooling and digital transformation.

The Belgian pavilion will bring together four companies and the Wallonia Export & Investment Agency to present solutions that enhance resource management efficiency and support more sustainable, future-ready systems.

“The annual participation of Belgian companies at WETEX reflects the strong and growing ties between the UAE and Belgium, as well as the significant opportunities to expand cooperation across the water, clean energy, environmental technology, circular economy and climate technology sectors. Such cooperation serves the shared interests of both countries and supports economic growth and prosperity,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA and Founder and Chairman of WETEX.

Rik Van Droogenbroeck, Belgium’s Ambassador to the UAE, said: “WETEX has become an important meeting point for Belgian and Emirati expertise, creating opportunities to turn innovation into concrete partnerships. Through the Belgian pavilion, our companies can present practical solutions in water, clean energy, environmental technologies and climate action while engaging directly with partners in the UAE and across the region. We look forward to further strengthening these connections and building new avenues for sustainable economic cooperation between Belgium and the UAE.”

Edith Mayeux, Trade Commissioner at the Wallonia Export & Investment Agency office in the UAE, said: “We’re proud to bring Walloon innovation to WETEX 2026. At the Belgian pavilion, John Cockerill, CESI Power Exchanger, Schréder and Korium Tech will showcase expertise in green hydrogen, heat exchangers, smart lighting and water treatment. Four companies, one shared ambition – driving sustainable energy and smarter infrastructure for a cleaner future.”