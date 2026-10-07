Capital Group secures FSRA permission in Abu Dhabi as it expands in Middle East

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Capital Group, one of the world’s largest and most experienced active investment managers with US$3.6 trillion of assets under management, announced today that it has secured a Financial Services Permission from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) of ADGM, the international financial centre of Abu Dhabi, enabling the firm to operate as a regulated investment manager. The approval authorises Capital Group to conduct trading, investment management and distribution activities within ADGM.

The regulatory milestone marks the next phase of Capital Group’s long-term commitment to the region, following its May 2026 announcement of plans to establish its first Middle East office in Abu Dhabi. The firm has since relocated associates from North America, Europe and Asia, bringing investment, operational and client-facing expertise closer to clients and opportunities in the region. Its local presence is expected to grow over time, in line with business and client needs.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, “We are pleased to welcome Capital Group, a global investment manager, as it establishes a presence in Abu Dhabi. Its decision reflects the strength of Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem and ADGM’s growing position as a leading international financial centre for global institutions seeking long-term opportunities across the region.”

Mike Gitlin, President and CEO of Capital Group, said, “The Middle East is strategically important to Capital Group and our clients. Securing our regulatory licence in Abu Dhabi reflects our long-term commitment to the region and our conviction in its continued development as a leading international financial centre. We look forward to deepening our relationships with clients and partners.”

Benno Klingenberg-Timm, Head of Abu Dhabi Office and Head of Institutional for Europe and Asia at Capital Group, said, “Establishing a regulated presence in Abu Dhabi brings us closer to our clients and to the investment opportunities across the Middle East, a region where we have been active for many years. From day one, we will have a meaningful presence, with on-the-ground investment, operational and client-facing capabilities. Much like the opening of our Singapore office in 1989, we’re bringing together the full breadth of Capital Group’s expertise in Abu Dhabi, reflecting our confidence in the region’s long-term growth.”