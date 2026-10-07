UAE AI Office opens registration for UAE nationals in Samsung Innovation Campus 2026

DUBAI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Artificial Intelligence Office in the UAE Government, in collaboration with Samsung Gulf Electronics, has announced the opening of registration for the latest edition of Samsung Innovation Campus 2026, aimed at equipping young Emirati talent with the technical and practical skills needed to develop artificial intelligence solutions and strengthening their ability to transform knowledge into innovations that enhance the competitiveness of the national economy and support the economy of the future.

This year’s edition introduces a new training track in generative AI, providing participants with practical skills in one of the fastest-growing and most rapidly evolving fields of artificial intelligence.

The programme offers a comprehensive learning journey that progresses from foundational concepts to advanced applications, covering Python programming and its libraries, probability and statistics, machine learning, and deep learning.

Dr. Abdelrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence Office, affirmed that investing in national talent is a key pillar of the UAE’s approach to artificial intelligence. He noted that equipping young people with advanced knowledge and practical experience strengthens their role in leading technological transformation and provides them with the tools to develop solutions that address development priorities and contribute to the economy of the future.

He added that partnerships with leading global technology companies create valuable pathways to align skills development with the needs of future sectors, while giving young people access to the expertise and tools required to test their ideas and turn them into practical applications.

Jerome Hong, President of Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “At Samsung, we believe that technology’s greatest impact comes when it is paired with the right skills and opportunities. Samsung Innovation Campus gives ambitious young people the practical knowledge to take an active role in the technologies shaping our future.

This year, together with the UAE Artificial Intelligence Office we are strengthening that commitment to young UAE Nationals, while adding Generative AI to reflect the skills that will become increasingly important as the technology develops. By investing in these capabilities today, we are supporting the talent that will contribute to the UAE’s digital future.”

The programme is part of Samsung’s global CSR initiative to build artificial intelligence skills and empower the next generation of innovators. The 2026 edition will support the development of AI skills among young UAE Nationals and contribute to the UAE’s continued focus on building local capabilities in advanced technology.

The programme combines expert-led training sessions, self-paced learning, practical applications, and projects based on real-world challenges. This approach provides participants with hands-on technical experience and expands the UAE’s pool of specialised artificial intelligence talent.

Registration is open to UAE nationals aged 18 to 29 and will remain open until 16 October 2026 through: samsung.com/ae/innovation-campus/

Applicants are required to have foundational knowledge in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM), including statistics and programming languages such as Java, JavaScript and C++, as well as previous programming experience. Shortlisted applicants will undergo an admission assessment to determine their eligibility for the programme.

Since its launch in the UAE in 2022, Samsung Innovation Campus (SIC) has been empowering young people with future-ready skills in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Python, Data Science and Deep Learning, in collaboration with the UAE’s Office of Artificial Intelligence. Through a combination of expert-led sessions, self-paced learning, practical exercises and real-world projects, the programme provides participants with hands-on technical knowledge and prepares them for the evolving digital economy.

Over the past editions, SIC has graduated more than 400 students in the UAE, building a growing community of future technology talent. In 2026, SIC is entering a new phase by exclusively targeting UAE Nationals, with an enhanced curriculum covering Generative AI, Python, Probability & Statistics, Machine Learning and Deep Learning, further supporting the UAE’s ambition to develop and empower its national AI talent