Ministry of Family expands specialist child protection training for police personnel across UAE

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Family is continuing its efforts to strengthen the child protection system and develop the capabilities of national professionals across relevant sectors through the Child Protection Specialist (CPS) programme for the police sector.

Delivered in collaboration with the National Academy for Childhood Development (NACD) and in partnership with the police general headquarters in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Fujairah, the programme aims to develop specialist police personnel and enhance their readiness to handle child protection cases through professional approaches that take account of children’s needs and best interests.

The Ministry has completed the first phase of the programme in Ras Al Khaimah, with more than 35 personnel from Ras Al Khaimah Police General Headquarters taking part from 14 to 17 September 2026 at Ras Al Khaimah Youth Hub, Al Dhait.

The Ministry is set to deliver the programme in Umm Al Qaiwain from 12 to 15 October and in Fujairah from 16 to 19 November 2026, reflecting a broader move to expand specialist training and capacity-building for police personnel across the UAE.

The programme forms part of the Ministry of Family’s efforts to strengthen integration among government and community entities involved in child protection and build national capabilities across the police, social, education and health sectors.

It is designed to support more specialised and effective responses and embed a preventive approach based on early detection and proactive intervention, while aligning professional practices and ensuring that the roles of relevant entities are fully integrated.

Hessa Tahlak, Assistant Undersecretary for the Empowerment of People of Determination and Senior Citizens and Acting Assistant Undersecretary for the Family Protection Sector at the Ministry of Family, stressed that investing in specialist national capabilities for child protection is one of the key pathways to strengthen the effectiveness of the protection system.

She noted that the programme demonstrates the importance of closer integration among government entities in developing the professional capabilities of those who work with children and enhancing their readiness to respond to cases using approaches that are scientifically sound, legally compliant and responsive to children’s safety and needs.

She said: “At the Ministry of Family, we are committed to building specialist national capabilities in child protection and strengthening integration among all relevant entities. This supports an integrated system for prevention, early detection and effective intervention, while equipping professionals to respond to cases in ways that place children’s best interests and safety first.

“Expanding the programme to police headquarters in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Fujairah underscores the importance of aligning efforts and advancing professional practices across the UAE. It will help create a safe and supportive environment for children and their families, while reflecting the commitment of institutions across the country to children’s wellbeing and to raising the standard of engagement and communication with them.”

She added that the programme also forms part of the Ministry’s efforts to build a sustainable child protection system and strengthen institutional partnerships with relevant entities. These efforts support a safe and cohesive society, improve quality of life for children and families, and align with national objectives for social protection and quality of life.

The programme provides participants with an integrated framework of specialist knowledge and skills in child protection.

It covers the fundamental principles of child protection, relevant national laws and policies, the different forms of child abuse and the indicators used to identify them, risk-level assessment and response planning, as well as safe communication, reporting mechanisms and effective communication skills for working with children at risk of abuse. It also includes practical applications for child protection specialists.

The programme also familiarises participants with reporting mechanisms, immediate intervention measures and relevant legal processes, while equipping them to use risk-assessment tools to determine levels of risk and develop appropriate protection plans.

It also develops child-sensitive interviewing skills to ensure a safe and supportive environment when handling cases.

Participants are further trained to recognise the physical, psychological and behavioural indicators of abuse, neglect and exploitation and to prepare professional reports on case assessment and handling.

These capabilities are designed to enhance the effectiveness of case responses and reinforce a preventive approach based on early detection and intervention before risks escalate.

The Ministry of Family is delivering the programme in collaboration with the National Academy for Childhood Development and in partnership with the police general headquarters in Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Qaiwain and Fujairah, with specialist training staff from the Academy taking part.

The programme is delivered through an integrated framework designed to standardise concepts and professional practices and strengthen cooperation among entities involved in child protection.

It targets personnel from investigation units within the police general headquarters, enhancing their ability to handle cases requiring protection and intervention with specialist expertise and supporting the integration of roles among relevant police, social, health and education entities.

Delivering the programme first in Ras Al Khaimah and then expanding it to Umm Al Qaiwain and Fujairah marks a further step in the Ministry of Family’s drive to build a broader pool of qualified national professionals in child protection.

The expansion will help promote consistent working approaches and more effective responses to cases at both local and federal levels. Through these programmes, the Ministry continues to foster a culture of protection and prevention, raise awareness of children’s rights and available protection mechanisms, and strengthen institutional integration among relevant entities.

These efforts contribute to a more comprehensive and sustainable child protection system, with children’s safety, wellbeing and best interests at its core.