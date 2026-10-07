Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre honours participants in ‘Art of Writing and Moderating Discussions’ programme

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) – The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) honoured participants in the second edition of the ‘Art of Writing and Moderating Discussion’ programme. The event was organised in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Youth Council and the Youth Council at the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), as part of the recently concluded 35th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF 2026).

Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, Executive Director of the ALC and Director of the ADIBF, honoured 31 participants of the second edition of the programme, which was supervised by author and media expert Dr Parween Habib; writer and media professional Ghaith Al Hosani; and media figure and interviewer Amer bin Jassas.

“We recognise the importance of dialogue as an art through which young people’s capacities are shaped and bridges of human and cultural communication are built,” Al Tunaiji said. “Moderating discussions is a leadership skill, reflecting mastery of the highest levels of knowledge, culture, and awareness.”

“We launched the ‘Art of Writing and Moderating Discussions’ programme with an aim to offer talented young Emiratis an opportunity to achieve their ambitions and prove their merit,” His Excellency added. “The programme provides them with everything they need to engage with this field, make their own mark on it, and further advance their country’s standing in that regard. The UAE places great importance on youth and is committed to investing in their capabilities and skills. Youth are considered to be the nation’s most valuable asset and driving force behind its development.”

The programme aims to develop participants’ skills in writing dialogues, moderating constructive discussions, and conduct productive conversations. It focuses on developing the capacities of young people aged 18 to 35, providing them with the skills to design and moderate panel discussions professionally, in line with global best practices.

Furthermore, the programme provides participants with expertise in writing dialogue content, formulating questions, and delivering key messages, while empowering them to lead conversations and engage with audiences with a high level of competence.