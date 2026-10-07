UAE participates in 7th meeting of GCC Directors of Public Security in Riyadh

RIYADH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates participated in the seventh meeting of the Directors of Public Security of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, held at the headquarters of the GCC General Secretariat in Riyadh.

The UAE Ministry of Interior delegation was headed by Brigadier Saeed bin Tuwair Al Suwaidi, Assistant Undersecretary for Security Affairs. The meeting discussed a number of security issues of common interest, reviewed the outcomes and recommendations of the joint security committees, and explored ways to implement them in support of the GCC’s security cooperation efforts.

The meeting also reviewed the decisions of the 42nd meeting of the GCC Ministers of Interior, as well as key security projects and initiatives overseen by the Assistant Secretariat for Security Affairs.