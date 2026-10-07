Dubai Police's interactive platform raises cybercrime awareness among Dubai Mall visitors

DUBAI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The e-Crimes and Cybersecurity Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation of Dubai Police has set up an interactive awareness platform at Dubai Mall to enhance community awareness of all types of cybercrimes, in conjunction with Cybersecurity Awareness Month, observed every October.

The platform, which welcomes visitors until the 10th of this month, comes as part of the electronic crime awareness campaign launched by the Ministry of Interior in cooperation with the Dubai Police General Command and the Dubai Electronic Security Center, under the slogan "UAE is Safe With Your Digital Awareness". The campaign aims to raise public awareness of emerging cyber threats, fraud tactics and safe online practices through a series of awareness initiatives and events.

The awareness platform introduces the public to various types of electronic crimes and the fraudulent methods scammers use to seize people's money. It also offers an integrated interactive experience combining educational games and artificial intelligence technologies to deliver an innovative awareness journey that reinforces the concepts of cybersecurity and safe behaviour in the digital space, along with raising awareness of deepfakes, ways to protect children from electronic crimes, and methods of protecting personal data.

The platform also familiarises visitors with the official platform for reporting electronic crimes, “eCrime”, which receives reports from members of the public relating to electronic crimes smoothly and easily through the website www.ecrime.ae.

This platform is dedicated to receiving reports and complaints of internet-related crimes, which include electronic extortion, electronic hacking, financial fraud, and unlawful uses of credit cards.

Complainants can file a report by visiting the website, selecting the relevant electronic crime category, confirming their contact number through a text message, and entering the complaint details.

The platform at Dubai Mall also familiarises visitors with the eCrime Hub (https://ecrimehub.gov.ae ), which spreads awareness of cybercrimes. The bilingual platform covers all aspects of prevention and fraud detection, targeting all segments of society, including children and parents, individuals, business owners, employees, and social media and internet users.