UAE explores supply chain resilience at Gulf industry meetings

MANAMA, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, headed the UAE delegation participating in the meetings of the GCC Industrial Cooperation Committee and the Ministerial Committee for Standardisation, held in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The UAE’s participation focused on strengthening industrial integration among the GCC countries, building more resilient and competitive Gulf supply chains, accelerating the adoption of advanced technology and artificial intelligence in the industrial sector, and enhancing the role of the private sector in developing joint industrial partnerships and opportunities.

The meetings, which began on October 6 and will continue until October 8, are important in supporting GCC coordination in the fields of industry, standards and metrology. They contribute to enhancing the competitiveness of the Gulf industrial sector, supporting industrial integration, and leveraging the shared industrial capabilities and advantages of the GCC countries.

The meetings were held on the sidelines of the first edition of the “Made in the gcc 2026” Forum and Exhibition in Bahrain.

The Ministry’s pavilion was visited by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who viewed some of the UAE’s national industrial capabilities and products, reflecting the growth and diversity of the country’s industrial sector and its technological advancement.

The forum and exhibition build on the series of Gulf industrial exhibitions organised by GCC countries over the past years. The event provides a broader platform combining high-level strategic dialogue with an industrial exhibition, with the aim of strengthening Gulf industrial integration, connecting manufacturers, investors and technology providers, and transforming cooperation opportunities into practical partnerships in investment, manufacturing, supply and technology.

Emirati companies are showcasing a range of national industrial and technological products, solutions and capabilities across various sectors, reflecting the development and diversity of the UAE’s industrial base. The participation also opens new opportunities for national companies to establish partnerships, access Gulf markets, and become more deeply integrated into value and supply chains across the GCC.

Advanced technology is a key focus of the UAE’s participation, given the growing role of artificial intelligence, automation and modern industrial solutions in increasing productivity and efficiency, enhancing the competitiveness of the industrial sector, and strengthening supply-chain resilience.

The UAE’s participation is underpinned by a growing national industrial base that contributes to a more integrated and competitive Gulf industrial ecosystem. The UAE’s industrial exports reached AED 260 billion in 2025, including AED 92 billion in medium- and high-tech industrial exports. Meanwhile, the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme has re-channelled more than AED 473 billion into the national economy on a cumulative basis since its launch, supporting the growth and expansion of local companies and enhancing supply-chain resilience.

Through its participation, the UAE seeks to expand cooperation among manufacturers, investors and technology providers across the GCC, leverage the complementary industrial capabilities of GCC countries to build more interconnected Gulf value chains, and strengthen the ability of Gulf industries to compete regionally and globally.