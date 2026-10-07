UAE leaders congratulate Ethiopian PM on his reappointment

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of congratulations to Dr. Abiy Ahmed on his reappointment as Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, dispatched similar messages to Dr. Abiy Ahmed on the occasion.