Investopia Bridge 2026 launches new economy dialogues in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Investopia Bridge 2026 was held in Abu Dhabi, under the theme “Investing in a More Resilient World.” The event explored the evolving global investment landscape and emerging trends in capital, investment and finance across new and sustainable economy sectors, amid ongoing regional and global shifts.

It brought together more than 30 speakers, including ministers, decision-makers, investors, business leaders, entrepreneurs and economists from the UAE and around the world, alongside more than 800 participants.

Investopia Bridge 2026 programme opened with a government and policymaker-led dialogue on the transformations shaping the global economy, growth prospects, and the importance of confidence and new economy policies in strengthening the ability of economies to adapt and attract investment.

The discussion then moved to private sector and corporate leaders, who explored how businesses are responding to these shifts, the opportunities created by new growth corridors, the role of leading UAE companies on the global stage, and transformations across sectors including tourism, innovation and technology.

The programme also brought together investors and capital managers for a dialogue on the emerging rules of investment, including the evolving role of sovereign wealth funds, the rise of new investment categories and instruments, changing asset allocation strategies, and shifts in cross-border investment and capital flows amid an increasingly fragmented and volatile global environment.

The opening of Investopia Bridge 2026 was led by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism and Co-Chair of Investopia; and Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Co-Chair of Investopia.

The event was attended by a number of ministers, government officials, senior business leaders, investors and CEOs, including Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State; Dr. Amer Bisat, Minister of Economy and Trade of the Republic of Lebanon; Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy; Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Richard Lochhead, Minister for Small Business, Innovation, Tourism and Trade in the Scottish Government; and The Lady Mayor of the City of London, Dame Susan Langley.

In this context, Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri said: “The UAE, under the directives of its wise leadership, has successfully strengthened its position as a global hub for business and investment and a leading platform for economic and investment partnerships.

This has been achieved through the development of flexible and competitive policies and legislation, the establishment of an extensive network of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements, increased UAE investments in international markets, and the opening of new markets for investors and entrepreneurs. The UAE has further reinforced this position by building a business environment recognised among the world’s best, supported by world-class infrastructure and a strategic geographic location connecting East and West.”

He added: “The UAE anticipated the rapid transformations taking place in the global economic landscape and the implications these shifts would have on the future of investment and growth. It also recognised that the continued expansion of new economy sectors would create significant opportunities for economies and investors.”

He. continued: “Building on this vision, the UAE has developed a range of high-impact initiatives and projects to support the growth of new and sustainable economy sectors and attract business leaders and investors from the region and around the world to benefit from the promising opportunities offered by these vital sectors.”

Bin Touq further affirmed that the UAE’s investments in infrastructure development, accelerating digital transformation, modernising legislative and regulatory frameworks, and strengthening global partnerships over recent years have contributed to enhancing the resilience of the national economy and increasing its ability to adapt to changes and absorb shocks.

He added that these foundations have enabled the UAE economy to respond more effectively to the economic and geopolitical challenges witnessed across the region and the global economy, while further strengthening the country’s investment appeal and its ability to maintain its growth trajectory and openness to global markets.

The Minister of Economy and Tourism said: “As global economic fragmentation continues to deepen, building more bridges between economies, companies, investors and opportunities, while strengthening channels of economic communication and cooperation across markets, is becoming increasingly important.

The UAE embodies this approach as a trusted economic partner regionally and globally, a destination for international capital, a growing source of investment in global markets, and a bridge connecting markets, companies and opportunities around the world.”

He noted that hosting Investopia Bridge 2026 in Abu Dhabi today comes as a continuation of the UAE’s vision to strengthen dialogue with the business community, support them in identifying promising economic and investment opportunities in the UAE and international markets, explore emerging trends in investment and finance, and connect capital with investment projects in the world’s fastest-growing markets.

He further said: “Through this event, we look forward to building a strategic bridge towards the next flagship edition of Investopia in 2027, directing investments and capital towards advancing sustainable economic development, and strengthening an investment environment built on strategic partnerships and high-quality investments, supporting economic diversification and enhancing competitiveness.”

Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Co-Chair of Investopia, said: “As global capital grows more selective, resilience and trusted partnerships have never mattered more. Investors are no longer seeking returns alone; they are seeking confidence in the markets they enter and the partners they stand alongside. Building resilience for the long term requires that confidence, and it is earned through sustained dialogue and genuine partnership, the foundation of every lasting investment.”

He. added: “Investopia was established to cultivate that confidence as a global platform connecting East and West, the public and private sectors, and capital with opportunity. Investopia Bridge brings this community to Abu Dhabi to address the questions that will shape where capital flows next, from how the new economy is financed to how partnerships build a more resilient world.”

From her side, Dame Susan Langley, The Lady Mayor of the City of London, said: “The UAE and UK share a deep and longstanding economic partnership, built on investment, innovation and a shared ambition for growth. As the UK’s International Ambassador for financial and professional services, I am delighted to join Investopia Bridge 2026 and strengthen the connections between our two markets.”

She added: “Against a backdrop of growing geopolitical, economic and technological uncertainty, investing in resilience has never been more important. London is the world’s leading centre for managing globally traded risk, with an unrivalled concentration of insurance and professional expertise helping businesses and investors navigate uncertainty with confidence.”

She continued: “By bringing together the UAE’s ambition and global investment reach with the UK’s capital, expertise and risk management capabilities, we can strengthen resilience, unlock investment and create new opportunities for long-term growth.”

Investopia Bridge 2026 highlighted a range of vital sectors and fields shaping the new economy, including healthcare, advanced manufacturing, clean technologies, digital infrastructure, tourism and the experience economy, digital finance, venture capital and digital investment assets.

The discussions reflected the rapid transformations taking place across the global investment environment and the new opportunities these shifts are creating for growth, capital attraction and investment partnerships at regional and international levels.

Alongside the main sessions, Investopia Bridge 2026 hosted a number of sectoral and international roundtables, enabling more direct and interactive discussions between investors, policymakers, corporate leaders and representatives of participating delegations.

These sessions provided an opportunity to explore specific investment and business opportunities and build practical partnerships among participants. This format reflects Investopia’s ability to move from dialogue and the exchange of insights to building economic communities and networks, and ultimately to investment and business opportunities and tangible outcomes that can be followed up and developed beyond the event.

Investopia Bridge 2026 is supported by a group of leading institutions and companies. Its strategic partners include Innovo Group, PureHealth, 2pointzero, Standard Chartered, Dhow, EDGE, Skykapital, ADCB, VEON, BTA Finance Limited, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Klickl, WIO Bank PJSC, and National CSR Fund Majra, alongside NG9 Holding as Travel Partner and SOLAAX as Technology Partner.

Investopia is one of the key initiatives under the first package of the Projects of the 50, launched by the UAE Government in 2021. The initiative aims to build the world’s most advanced and innovative economy and create an effective bridge for communication and dialogue among business communities, encouraging them to expand and invest in new economy sectors, build productive economic and trade partnerships that support the development of sustainable economic models, and highlight the UAE’s investment and business environment enablers and competitive advantages.