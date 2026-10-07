RAK Ruler receives German Ambassador, Consul General

RAS ALKHAIMAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received today at H.H.’s palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City Dr. Tobias Tunkel, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany, and Dr. Jens Christian Gaedtke, Consul General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. They paid a courtesy call on H.H. on the occasion of assuming their new duties.

H.H. welcomed the Ambassador and Consul General, wishing them success in carrying out their duties in a manner that contributes to strengthening cooperation between the two countries across various fields.

For their part, the German diplomats expressed their sincere thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for his generous hospitality and warm reception. They affirmed their commitment to continuing to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in a way that serves their shared interests.