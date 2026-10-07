Dubai CommerCity, Global Commerce Foundation collaborate to accelerate agentic AI adoption in digital commerce

DUBAI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai CommerCity, the first and leading free zone dedicated to digital commerce in the MENA region, and part of the Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), has announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Global Commerce Foundation, an independent international organisation dedicated to advancing global digital commerce by strengthening cooperation between markets, businesses, entrepreneurs, experts and academic institution, promoting knowledge and expertise exchange, and supporting innovation and cooperation across international markets.

The MoU aims to drive innovation in digital commerce and explore applications of agentic AI in the sector.

The MoU was signed at Dubai CommerCity’s headquarters on the sideline of Ai Everything Abu Dhabi2026, reflecting the event’s importance as a platform that brings together AI and technology leaders, investors and innovators, and showcases the latest practical applications of advanced technologies.

The collaboration establishes a framework for cooperation in digital, cross-border, unified and collaborative commerce and emerging technologies. It also explores agentic AI solutions capable of automating and executing a range of business tasks and processes with greater autonomy, enhancing companies’ efficiency and ability to access new markets and expand internationally.

Amna Lootah, Director General of Dubai CommerCity, said: “Agentic AI represents a fundamental shift in the future of digital commerce, as we move from using AI as a supporting tool to deploying it to execute tasks and processes with greater autonomy. Through our collaboration with Global Commerce Foundation, we aim to translate these technological capabilities into practical applications that support businesses and strengthen their ability to innovate, expand and access new markets.”

She added: “This partnership aligns with Dubai’s vision to strengthen its position as a global hub for trade and the digital economy. It also supports the emirate’s efforts to accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies and enable the private sector to use them to increase productivity and build more competitive business models.”

Marcos Pueyrredon, President of Global Commerce Foundation, said: “Businesses across markets face many challenges as they adopt new technologies and pursue international expansion, creating significant opportunities for cross-market learning and collaboration.

Our collaboration with Dubai CommerCity provides a platform to explore models that bring together research, capacity building and the practical testing of solutions within an active business environment, while capturing successful approaches and sharing insights across our international networks for example just like eCommerce Institute in Latin America and Caribbean and EICOM (European Institute for Commerce Management) in Europe. Building on more than 20 years of experience and relationships, this collaboration will connect these ecosystems with Dubai, strengthening its role as a strategic hub for global opportunities, knowledge exchange, and growth.

As one of the key milestones of our first year of partnership, the Global Finale of the Tetrix Agentic World League will be hosted in Dubai in 2027 in collaboration with Dubai CommerCity, during the Dubai AI Week. This will provide a tangible opportunity to bring together talent, companies, institutions, and innovative solutions from different markets, foster knowledge exchange, and strengthen connections between Latin America, the Caribbean, Dubai, and the global digital commerce ecosystem.”

The partnership also covers applied research, proof-of-concept projects, technology demonstrations, market studies, the exchange of best practices, and the development of business cases and knowledge content. Further areas of cooperation include executive education, professional training, mentorship and talent development, alongside innovation challenges, incubation programmes and business accelerators.