IPU153rd Assembly: UAE calls for unification of international standards, placing human beings at heart of comprehensive development

ARUSHA, Tanzania, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the UAE Federal National Council Group at the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), affirmed that the UAE’s wise leadership, under the presidency of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, has made consultation and partnership a cornerstone for building modern institutions capable of reform, responsiveness and achievement.

He stressed that trust and good governance are not institutional luxuries, but fundamental necessities for building the relationship between the state and society.

In his address on behalf of the Federal National Council to the 153rd IPU Assembly, held in Arusha, United Republic of Tanzania, under the theme “Enhancing good governance and empowering communities through inclusivity, trust and opportunities for all”, Dr. Al Nuaimi said the UAE’s wise leadership emphasises that the rule of law, institutional effectiveness, fairness in decision-making, and the impact of decisions on people’s lives are the true measures of good governance. The same applies at the international level, he noted, where the credibility of global governance is measured by its consistency, fairness and impartiality.

He added: “Thanks to the UAE’s approach, we have learned that states are not built merely for people, but with them; by ensuring that people feel they are at the heart of the national project. The greater the investment in their capabilities, the opportunities provided to them, and the effort made to anticipate their future before challenges take them by surprise, the stronger the ability of the state and society to progress and endure.”

He said: “In this context, one of the values upon which the UAE was founded is the continuous review of its institutions to improve their performance and renew their capacity to respond to the needs of society.

ccordingly, since the establishment of the UAE, people have remained the foremost priority. The UAE has not measured its success solely by the laws it has enacted or the figures and indicators it has achieved, but also by the opportunities it has provided to people, the dignity it has safeguarded, and the shared responsibility it has strengthened.”

Dr. Al Nuaimi stressed that the strength of international parliamentary action does not lie in meetings alone, but in the ability to build trust, bridge differences, and translate consensus into tangible outcomes that people can feel in terms of their security, dignity and future.

He noted that it is not possible to call for democracy and the rule of law while accepting selectivity in the application of international law. Nor is it possible to speak of respecting the United Nations Charter and the sovereignty of states while applying these principles differently. Likewise, it is not possible to call for the protection of civilians and then assign different value to their lives and rights based on their identity or geography.

He added that parliaments must translate these principles and values into genuine action under the umbrella of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and that the responsibility of parliamentarians is to make governance, inclusion and innovation tools for serving people, placing them at the heart of every decision made, every position adopted, and every policy formulated.