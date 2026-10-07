Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, UAE Sports Science and Sports Medicine Center sign Memorandum of Cooperation

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and the UAE Sports Science and Sports Medicine Center have signed a Memorandum of Cooperation, under the auspices and supervision of the Ministry of Sports, to strengthen cooperation and coordination across sport, diplomacy, sports science and sports medicine.

Ghanim Mubarak Al Hajeri, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Sports and Chairman of the UAE Sports Science and Sports Medicine Center, attended the signing ceremony. The memorandum was signed by Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of AGDA, and Dr. Ziad Amir Saleh, Board Member and Executive Director of the Centre.

Ghanim Al Hajeri stated that the Memorandum will strengthen cooperation with the Academy by introducing specialised training programs that provide athletes, coaches and heads of delegations with the skills required to represent the UAE professionally at international events.

He stated: “Sports extends beyond competition; it is a strategic means of advancing the UAE’s soft power, strengthening its international standing and supporting diplomatic engagement. In line with this, the Ministry and the Center are committed to developing the media capabilities of those representing the UAE at major sporting events, while deepening their understanding of different cultures. These efforts will equip them with the knowledge and skills to communicate confidently and professionally at regional and international levels, present a strong image of the UAE and contribute to reinforcing its positive reputation in the global sporting community.”

For his part, Dr. Mohammed Al Dhaheri said: “Sport offers valuable opportunities to foster dialogue and engagement among people from different cultures. UAE representatives at international sporting events play a role that extends beyond competition, reflecting the nation’s values and culture on the global stage.

Through this cooperation, we aim to draw on the Academy’s expertise in diplomatic training to strengthen the communication and dialogue skills of sports professionals and delegations, while deepening their understanding of international affairs and cultural diversity. This will equip them to build meaningful relationships and represent the UAE with confidence, professionalism and cultural awareness.”

The agreement establishes a framework for joint specialised training programmes, capacity building for Emirati professionals and sports delegations, and support for initiatives and projects that use sport to foster international engagement and build bridges between peoples.

The two parties will also organise specialised events and workshops and develop joint initiatives to promote cross-cultural understanding through sport, while supporting innovation and excellence in sports science and sports medicine.