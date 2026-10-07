Global Food Week 2026 connects Vvsitors with producers, products and culinary experiences

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Global Food Week 2026, organised by ADNEC Group in strategic partnership with Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), takes place from 6 to 8 October at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

This year's edition introduces a dedicated retail platform through which visitors may purchase food, beverages, honey, dates and agricultural products directly from participating local and international exhibitors. The initiative enables visitors to sample products, engage with producers, and acquire specialty goods not readily available through conventional retail channels.

The Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition brings together leading date producers from across the region, presenting a fruit of deep significance to Emirati heritage. Visitors are invited to sample a broad selection of varieties, including Medjool, Khalas and Sukkary. Products available for purchase include loose dates, presentation gift boxes, filled and chocolate-coated dates, and date syrups, pastes and spreads.

Arabian honey producers are offering a comprehensive range of products for purchase, including Sidr and Samar honey, wildflower varieties, raw honeycomb, bee pollen and honey-based gift selections. At the Honey Tasting Station within the Abu Dhabi Honey Symposium, visitors can sample a diverse range of honey from UAE and international producers while learning how factors such as origin, floral source and season influence each variety's unique characteristics. Selected exhibitors will also offer visitors the opportunity to purchase products directly from beekeepers.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will showcase and sell their products directly to visitors, providing the opportunity to engage with founders and discover emerging brands developed in the UAE. Product categories include artisanal sauces and spices, specialty coffee, healthy snacks, baked goods, gourmet condiments and beverages.

The Farmers Market will offer fresh produce and locally made products directly from UAE farmers and producers, while the Beverage Sector will present new brands, flavours and market trends. International pavilions, including a dedicated pavilion for the Republic of India as this year's Guest of Honour, will further broaden the range of products on offer. Direct purchases from exhibitors contribute to the growth of local producers and small businesses, supporting the wider objective of a resilient and sustainable food sector.

Visitors to Global Food Week 2026 will have the opportunity to explore a diverse international showcase featuring exhibitors and trade delegations from across Europe, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The event will present a wide range of products, from Italian olive oils, cheeses and speciality foods to Mexican avocado innovations, Danish dairy products, Sri Lankan spices and honey, and premium agricultural products from Kenya and the Kyrgyz Republic. Through product displays, tastings and live culinary experiences, visitors can discover new flavours, learn about different food cultures and origins, and engage directly with producers from around the world, creating a unique and immersive international food experience.

The World Gourmet Show returns with a programme of live culinary demonstrations led by renowned local and international chefs. Using ingredients sourced from participating exhibitors, the sessions will showcase the versatility of products such as dates, honey and speciality produce through a variety of dishes and cuisines. Visitors can attend interactive masterclasses, observe professional cooking techniques, engage directly with chefs, and sample freshly prepared dishes, offering an immersive and engaging culinary experience throughout the event.

Global Food Week 2026 provides visitors with a unique opportunity to discover new products, sample flavours from around the world, engage directly with producers and enjoy interactive culinary experiences. Bringing together local and international exhibitors, chefs and industry innovators under one roof, the event offers an immersive celebration of food, agriculture and culture while supporting local businesses and showcasing the latest developments across the global food sector. Visitors can register and find more information by visiting the Global Food Week website.