UAE ranks first globally in customer satisfaction with digital government services

DUBAI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE has taken first place in the world for customer satisfaction with digital government services, with 89% of participants in the country giving these services a high rating, according to the 2026 Digital Government Citizen Survey Report issued by Boston Consulting Group (BCG). The survey covered 48,500 participants in 44 countries.

The UAE also ranked first globally in the use of digital government services, at 53%, a result that reflects the continuous evolution of the country's government services system, the ease of access to these services, their efficiency, and the quality of the customer experience.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, said: "In an international survey on digital government services conducted by BCG Group, the UAE ranked first in the world in customer satisfaction with its digital government services. Contrary to the prevailing international trend, more than 75% believe that UAE Government services outperform the digital services offered by the private sector."

H.H. also said: "We are proud of our teams, proud of our journey in making people's lives easier, and proud of our country, which offers the best in the world to its citizens, visitors and everyone who lives on its land. Our best is yet to come. We announce to everyone that this coming November, the UAE Government will unveil, at a major event, the biggest change in the form of its services and the way they are delivered to the public."

This progress is the result of a continuous journey of developing government services, built on redesigning them around customer needs, adopting proactive and integrated government work models, and investing in digital infrastructure, national talent and advanced technologies. It strengthens the Government's readiness for the future and its ability to meet the aspirations of society.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the UAE's global lead in customer satisfaction with digital government services reflects the vision of the UAE's wise leadership in building a government that puts people first. He added that it confirms the success of a government model that places quality of life and the customer experience at the heart of designing and developing services.

He said: "The leadership's vision is clear: for the UAE Government to be the world's best in its services, efficiency and readiness for the future. What is being achieved today is the result of a continuous journey of development, of redesigning services around human needs, and of investing in digital infrastructure, national talent and advanced technologies."

He added: "We are entering a new phase in developing government services, led by artificial intelligence (AI) applications. Our goal is to move from digital services to services that are smarter, more proactive, easier and faster, that anticipate the customer's needs and offer an integrated government experience with the highest levels of efficiency and trust."

The BCG 2026 Digital Government Citizen Survey Report showed that 76% of participants in the UAE believe that the digital government services experience outperforms their experience with private sector services. It also showed that 82% of participants in the country use AI weekly, which provides a strong foundation for developing a new generation of government services powered by AI.

The report also stressed the importance of strengthening frameworks for the responsible use of AI, developing technical and procedural safeguards, and raising awareness of AI capabilities. It identified a set of pathways to maximise the impact of AI on government services, including redesigning services, promoting responsible use, developing hybrid models, expanding Agentic AI applications, and raising AI literacy.

These results reflect the UAE's advanced position in developing a government model for the future that harnesses technology and AI to serve people, ties innovation to a better quality of life, and strengthens the country's leadership and global competitiveness in designing and delivering government services.