ADX connects its 13 leading blue-chips with about 70 U.S. institutional investors in New York

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) concluded its two-day annual Global Investor Roadshow and Conference in New York.

Held in collaboration with Morgan Stanley and concluded on Friday, 25 September 2026, the two-day event connected senior leadership from 13 prominent ADX-listed issuers with about 70 major U.S. institutional investors managing more than USD 35 trillion in assets under management (AUM). The delegation included senior executives from the sectors central to Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, such as energy, banking, real estate, telecommunications, and basic materials, driving the emirate and the UAE’s sustainable growth and ongoing economic diversification.

Close to 120 one-on-one and group meetings were achieved, where ADX issuers shared their equity stories, competitive positioning, growth strategies, and robust financial performance.

Despite the current global economic challenges, the ADX continued to satisfy investors’ growing demand for emerging market diversification. Overseas investors accounted for 48% of total ADX trading value and 77% of the 30,000 new registered investors in the first half of 2026. Net positive inflows rose 13.7% year on year over the same period to $380 million (AED 1.4 billion).

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX, said: “Connecting our listed companies directly with the global investment community enables the continued development and diversification of Abu Dhabi’s and the UAE’s economy.

As a multi-asset exchange, we continuously strive to upgrade our market infrastructure, expand product offerings, and enhance digital connectivity to address the dynamic needs of our investors and issuers. This trip provided a timely opportunity for ADX to share more details of its efforts in reducing operational barriers and accelerating trade execution to benefit international investors and global institutions.”

Moving forward, the ADX remains committed to strengthening Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global financial hub. Fueled by accelerating foreign inflows, the exchange is expanding sophisticated financial products to drive sustainable, long-term market value, underpinned by institutional-grade governance and operational strength.