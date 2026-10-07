Humaid and Rashid bin Ammar review Ajman Government’s key projects at AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Ajman Executive Council and Leader of the Ajman Artificial Intelligence Programme, and Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Digital Department, visited Ajman Government’s pavilion at AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, held at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

Ajman Government’s participation in the exhibition is organised by the Ajman Digital Department through a unified pavilion bringing together five government entities: the Ajman Digital Department, the Ajman Department of Economic Development, the Ajman Department of Finance, Ajman Municipality & Planning Department, and Ajman Free Zones Authority. The participation reflects the Emirate’s integrated approach to harnessing advanced technologies and advancing its government services ecosystem.

During the visit, Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar and Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar reviewed a range of key projects and innovative solutions presented by the participating government entities. The initiatives reflect Ajman Government’s commitment to harnessing artificial intelligence and Agentic AI to enhance government services, improve operational efficiency, and deliver more seamless and proactive customer experiences.

The visit included a presentation on the “No-Interface Services” ecosystem, led by the Ajman Digital Department. The ecosystem leverages intelligent assistants to complete government procedures on behalf of customers, eliminating the need to navigate between platforms or identify the steps required to complete a service. This represents a shift in the government service-delivery model from responding to customer requests to proactively anticipating their needs.

The projects and solutions reviewed included the Commercial Contract Renewal Service, presented by Ajman Municipality & Planning Department; the Business Licence Renewal Service, offered by the Ajman Department of Economic Development; the Smart Financial Adviser, presented by the Ajman Department of Finance; and the OneClick Smart Solution for Business Setup and Instant Licence Issuance, presented by Ajman Free Zones Authority.

These initiatives form part of an integrated government approach to expanding the use of artificial intelligence across government operations and enhancing the ability of government entities to deliver more interconnected, efficient and customer-centric services. They also support the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 to build an integrated and future-ready digital government.

Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar and Sheikh Rashid bin Ammar also toured a number of pavilions featuring government entities, institutions, and national and international technology companies participating in the event. During the tour, they explored the latest applications of artificial intelligence and advanced technologies.

The tour included visits to the Advanced Technology Research Council, Abu Dhabi’s TAMM platform, Mubadala, ElevenLabs, Q Mobility, and Amazon Web Services (AWS), among others. They reviewed the innovative solutions, applications and experiences showcased in artificial intelligence, digital services, smart mobility and technology infrastructure.

The visit highlighted the importance of exchanging expertise and exploring leading local and international experiences, while identifying new opportunities to harness emerging technologies in advancing Ajman’s government work ecosystem. It also supports efforts to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence solutions that contribute directly to service efficiency and enhance the customer experience.

Ajman Government’s participation in AI Everything Abu Dhabi 2026, organised through a unified pavilion by the Ajman Digital Department, showcases practical applications of artificial intelligence and Agentic AI in government service development. It further reflects the Emirate’s commitment to strengthening government integration, accelerating digital transformation, and enhancing its readiness for the future.