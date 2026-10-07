Tadweer Group reaches 50% milestone in transformation of Al Ain Materials Recovery Facility

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Tadweer Group has reached the 50% milestone in the transformation of its Al Ain Materials Recovery Facility (MRF), marking significant progress in the development of advanced resource-recovery infrastructure in the emirate.

Once operational, the upgraded facility will have the capacity to process 400,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste annually and is expected to divert approximately 60% of Al Ain’s municipal solid waste from landfill each year. The project will strengthen the infrastructure required to recover greater value from waste and support Abu Dhabi’s transition towards a circular economy.

The facility will use sorting and material-recovery technologies to separate valuable recyclable materials from mixed municipal waste, while enabling the production of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) from suitable residual waste. These capabilities will reduce reliance on landfill and create additional pathways to keep resources in productive use.

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said:“Reaching the halfway point in the transformation of the Al Ain Material Recovery Facility is an important milestone in strengthening Abu Dhabi’s resource-recovery infrastructure. The upgraded facility will enable us to recover greater value from waste, reduce reliance on landfill and keep more resources in productive use. It is another important step towards Abu Dhabi’s ambition to divert 80% of waste from landfill by 2031 and accelerate the transition towards a more circular economy.”

The project also supports Tadweer Group’s vision for an integrated eco-park in Al Ain, with the upgraded facility strengthening local supply chains for recovered materials.

Commissioning is scheduled for late 2026, with commercial operations expected to begin in early 2027.