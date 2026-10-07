Fujairah Ruler receives participants in Energy Markets Forum, emphasises importance of anticipating future of energy sector

FUJAIRAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, received at Al Rumailah Palace the delegations participating in the 14th Energy Markets Forum, hosted by the Emirate of Fujairah on October 6 and 7.

H.H. welcomed the forum’s guests and participating delegations, wishing them success in their work. He expressed hope that the forum’s discussions would lead to outcomes and recommendations that support decision-makers in the energy sector and promote the exchange of expertise among leading specialists and experts in the fields of oil, energy, industry and maritime transport.

H.H. emphasised the importance of such events in strengthening international cooperation and anticipating future opportunities, thereby supporting the UAE’s presence and position in global energy markets.

He highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s wise leadership, under the presidency of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, to establish a secure and sustainable economy, develop strategies supporting the transformation of the energy sector, and strengthen the UAE’s position as a strategic hub within the global energy system.

H.H. also addressed the current challenges facing global energy markets amid rapidly evolving geopolitical developments and their repercussions on energy security, supply chains and maritime traffic through vital waterways.

He stressed the importance of strengthening the resilience of the global energy system and coordinating international efforts to ensure the uninterrupted flow of supplies and enhance energy security.

H.H. highlighted the strategic role played by the Emirate of Fujairah in supporting global trade and energy flows, thanks to its location outside the Strait of Hormuz, as well as its advanced infrastructure and integrated services for the energy and oil industries. These advantages enhance Fujairah’s ability to contribute to addressing current challenges and supporting the stability of global energy markets.

For their part, the forum’s guests expressed their thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, praising the warm reception and the support provided by the Emirate of Fujairah for projects and initiatives aimed at promoting the exchange of global expertise and knowledge in the fields of oil industries and energy.