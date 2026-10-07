Fujairah CP highlights Emirate of Fujairah's strategic location in enhancing energy security, resilience of global supply chains

FUJAIRAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed the Emirate of Fujairah’s leading global position in the energy and maritime trade sectors, as well as its pivotal role and strategic location in enhancing energy security and the resilience of global supply chains.

H.H. made the remarks while attending the closing of the 14th Energy Markets Forum (EMFWEEK26), held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah. The forum was hosted by the Emirate of Fujairah on October 6 and 7, 2026, with significant participation from the Fujairah Ports Authority in organising and supporting the event.

The forum was attended by Sheikh Saleh bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Department of Industry and Economy and Chairman of the Fujairah Ports Authority; Sheikh Dr. Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Media; Sheikh Sultan bin Saleh Al Sharqi; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the UAE Logistics Integration Council; and Dr. Sheikh Abdullah bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The Crown Prince of Fujairah highlighted the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to develop the energy sector and enhance its logistical capabilities, contributing to its role in supporting comprehensive and sustainable development and keeping pace with global economic transformations and developments in line with international best practices.

This year’s forum brought together leading regional and global energy figures, as well as regional and international industry leaders. The 2026 edition focused on the theme “Enhancing Resilience and Unlocking Opportunities” and examined how energy markets and infrastructure can adapt to an increasingly fragmented and disrupted global landscape.

The forum programme featured 34 sessions over two days, seeking to answer the central question: “How can the energy midstream sector in the East of Suez region, in partnership with Fujairah, capitalise on the opportunities arising from the global shift from a supply-on-demand efficiency model to a hedged resilience model designed to address contingencies?” Discussions also covered the Strait of Hormuz, shifts in global oil and gas flows, the Gulf region’s economic outlook for 2027, energy security, and the resilience of trade corridors and inventories.

The Energy Markets Forum 2026 (EMFWEEK26) highlighted ways to transform resilience into tangible opportunities, sustainable competitiveness and promising investments, given Fujairah’s strategic location outside the Strait of Hormuz and at the crossroads of global energy flows. Discussions also addressed the infrastructure, commercial strategies and partnerships needed to enhance energy security and build more resilient supply chains.