Dubai Police, partners train 66 specialists from nine countries to combat human trafficking

DUBAI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police, represented by the General Department of Human Rights, is continuing the 12th edition of its Human Trafficking Specialist Programme, bringing together 66 participants from nine GCC and Arab countries to strengthen specialised capabilities in combating human trafficking.

The programme is organised by Dubai Police in cooperation with the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking, the Dubai Judicial Institute and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for the Gulf Cooperation Council region.

During its second week, the programme examined the concept of forced labour and its criminalisation under international and regional instruments and conventions.

Dr Ehab Abdelhamid El Meniawy, an international expert from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for the GCC region, addressed the elements constituting the crime of forced labour, rules governing criminal liability, the international legal framework, and national policies and institutional frameworks for preventing forced labour.

International expert Muhannad Fayez Al Dweikat, Regional Coordinator of Anti Human Trafficking Programmes at the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime for the GCC region, explored the role of artificial intelligence in investigating human trafficking cases.

His sessions also addressed parallel financial investigations and electronic banking investigations in human trafficking cases, highlighting the growing role of specialised investigative tools in tackling these crimes.

Participation in the programme has increased to 66 specialists representing nine GCC and Arab countries, all working in fields related to combating human trafficking.

The programme reflects continued cooperation between Dubai Police and its national, regional and international partners to strengthen specialised expertise and enhance capabilities in preventing, detecting and investigating human trafficking crimes.