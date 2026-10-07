LODD Autonomous prepares to conduct first civilian flight of a cargo drone between two countries 2027: CEO

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Rashid Matar Al Manai, CEO of LODD Autonomous, announced that the company plans to conduct the world’s first cross-border autonomous drone test flight for a civilian operation. The flight is scheduled to take place during the pilot testing phase of the “HILI”, a hybrid vertical take-off and landing aircraft, in 2027, with the flight departing from the UAE for a neighbouring country.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the company’s participation in Investopia Bridge 2026, Al Manai explained that the planned flight will be carried out in cooperation with local and international logistics service providers, paving the way for the delivery of the aircraft to customers both inside and outside the UAE.

The CEO noted that the company is currently continuing flight tests of the HILI aircraft in Al Ain and is preparing to submit the final application for the aircraft’s certification to the relevant authorities in the coming period. He added that the company is currently engaged in initial manufacturing in preparation for the pilot testing phase in 2027.

Al Manai revealed that the company has received more than 330 orders for HILI aircraft from local and international companies, with overseas orders accounting for more than 70% of the total. He affirmed that this strong demand reflects global confidence in the UAE and in the advanced manufacturing ecosystem being developed in the country.

He noted that the company’s workforce comprises more than 100 employees, 30% of whom are graduates of UAE universities. They are actively and effectively involved in all stages of aircraft development.

Concluding his remarks, Al Manai expressed his pride in participating in Investopia Bridge and in Load Autonomous being recognised among a list of 100 future companies. He said the recognition provides a strategic incentive to continue developing unmanned aircraft that serve the airspace and contribute to a transformative shift in the global air-cargo sector and the way air freight is conceived worldwide.