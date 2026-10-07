Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

FUJAIRAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, Hhighlighted the continued development taking place across the UAE’s energy and infrastructure sectors, as well as the quality projects and initiatives supporting the country’s comprehensive development journey.

H.H. stressed the importance of continuing to develop these sectors and enhancing their efficiency and competitiveness in line with the UAE’s future objectives.

H.H. made the remarks while receiving Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, at Al Rumailah Palace, in the presence of a number of officials.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed a number of matters related to the energy and infrastructure sectors and reviewed developments in ongoing work, projects and initiatives. They also highlighted the importance of continuing to develop infrastructure and enhancing the efficiency of the energy system in support of sustainable development and the national economy.

H.H. stressed the importance of continuing efforts to strengthen Fujairah’s role in supporting strategic sectors and consolidating its position as a vital hub within the energy and infrastructure ecosystem, thereby enhancing its contribution to the national economy and supporting the UAE’s development objectives.

For his part, Al Mazrouei expressed his deep appreciation for the support of the Ruler of Fujairah and his commitment to following up on development plans and projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors, which contribute to enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness and supporting its development journey.