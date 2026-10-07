Healthy Living recognises partners for helping make healthier choices easier across Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Healthy Living, Abu Dhabi’s government-led movement for prevention and wellbeing, has recognised Al Ain Farms Group (AAFG), Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim holds the exclusive rights to operate in the UAE, and talabat for their commitments to making healthier choices easier through changes to products, retail environments and digital platforms.

The recognition reflects Healthy Living’s wider work to embed prevention into everyday life. By bringing government, businesses and communities together, the movement is helping reshape everyday environments so that healthier options become more familiar, convenient and accessible.

AAFG is recognized for its commitment to reduce added sugar by 10-20% across selected Al Ain Farms and Marmum Dairy products. The phased reformulation programme covers juices, flavoured milk, yoghurt and laban, while preserving naturally occurring sugars in milk and fruit.

Carrefour is the first retailer in Abu Dhabi to implement the Responsible Supermarket Placement Standards across all applicable stores in the emirate, ahead of mandatory compliance from 1 January 2027. Products high in fat, sugar and salt (HFSS) have been moved away from prominent, high-traffic impulse areas, while healthier options have been given greater visibility. Customers continue to have access to the full range of products in standard aisles, preserving freedom of choice while making healthier options easier to identify.

talabat is being recognised for refreshing talabat mart to increase the visibility of healthier products. Home screens, checkout and swim lanes now spotlight healthier alternatives, helping customers find these options more easily when ordering groceries. The platform continues to roll out dedicated healthier collections, smart-swap suggestions and seasonal wellbeing campaigns to keep expanding this work overtime.

These commitments combined show how businesses can support healthier choices at three points across the food environment: what products contain, what people see when they shop and what they can find online. By celebrating early movers, Healthy Living aims to encourage wider participation across Abu Dhabi’s food ecosystem.

Dr Ahmed AlKhazraji, Executive Director of Healthy Living, said: “Businesses shape the products people buy, the places they shop and the services they use every day, which makes them essential partners in creating healthier environments. We want people in Abu Dhabi to be healthier, and we want businesses to prosper and grow. These are not competing objectives.

By working together, we can identify changes that respond to consumer needs, support innovation and make healthier choices easier while strengthening the long-term success of the sector.”

He further added: “These early movers are showing what this looks like in practice, and we will continue to support and celebrate businesses that embark on this journey. Their leadership can help build consumer trust, create new opportunities, and encourage more companies to act. This is how lasting progress is made: by learning from early movers, recognizing what works and scaling it across the food ecosystem.”

Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group, said: “As a trusted UAE food producer, we have a responsibility to keep improving the products families enjoy every day. Through this initiative and our collaboration with Healthy Living, we are taking practical steps to make healthier choices more accessible, while preserving the taste, quality and trust consumers expect from us. We hope our commitment sets an example for more businesses across the sector to support the government’s ambition for healthier communities.”

Dries D’Hooghe, Managing Director of Carrefour UAE, Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “The choices people make every day are shaped, in part, by the environments around them. As a business serving millions of customers across the region, we have an opportunity to make healthier choices easier and more accessible for the communities we serve.

Our early adoption of Abu Dhabi’s Responsible Supermarket Placement Standards reflects our belief that responsible retail, great customer experiences and positive societal impact can go hand in hand. Through partnerships such as Healthy Living, we can turn shared ambition into practical action and use our scale to support healthier communities.”

Toon Gyssels, CEO at talabat, said: “Abu Dhabi has set out a clear vision for a healthier community, and we wanted talabat to be part of bringing this vision to life. Working closely with Healthy Living, we refreshed talabat mart so that healthier choices are easier to find and more accessible for every customer who orders with us. This is our contribution to a vision we’re proud to stand behind.”

Healthy Living is working to make health the easier, more natural choice across the places where people live, learn, work, shop and connect.

By bringing government, businesses and communities together, it is helping to reshape everyday environments so that healthier choices become more familiar, convenient and accessible. The movement will continue to support and celebrate businesses that contribute to better population health and Abu Dhabi’s long-term prosperity.