Salem bin Abdulrahman launches "Mirrored Minds" exhibition

SHARJAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler's Office, attended on Wednesday the opening of the "Mirrored Minds" art exhibition at the Sharjah Research, Technology, and Innovation Park.

The exhibition, which is being organized by Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services (SCHS) at its "Falj" Art for All Centre, will continue until 10th October and aims to highlight the artistic creativity of people with disabilities while promoting discussion about the increasing relationship between human creativity and artificial intelligence.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman visited the exhibition, comprising more than 50 works by artists who have disabilities, works that illustrate the diversity of their experiences, artistic styles and individual visions, as well as a short theatrical piece called "AI AM I", which looked at the relationship between humans and technology and examined the part that artificial intelligence plays in altering ways of expressing oneself and being creative.

The Ruler’s Office Chairman viewed the artworks entered and shown as part of "Rome Art Week", as well as the works in the "Art Trail" section. He visited the different pieces and interactive experiences and saw several artistic performances by artists with disabilities: a vocal performance by people with autism spectrum disorder, a theatrical scene, a pantomime performance, and a piano recital by visually impaired artists.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman went to the pavilion of the Down Syndrome Care Center in the Kingdom of Bahrain, a place that features the work of five artists with Down Syndrome; he met the artists who had shown part of their artistic experience, an action that illustrated the significance of artistic communication and the exchange of experiences among creatively disabled people at the Arab level, and received a souvenir from one of the Bahraini artists, who in turn thanked him and expressed his appreciation for the visit and the support given.

After the tour, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman took commemorative photographs with the exhibition's organisers, the administrators, the individuals with disabilities who were taking part, the teachers and the artists.

The SCHS, through the "Mirrored Minds", once again demonstrates its commitment to supporting the artistic abilities of people with disabilities, to increasing their presence in cultural and social life, and to promoting the idea of inclusion, based on active participation and equal opportunity, in keeping with its aim of empowering people with disabilities, developing their capabilities and encouraging their independence and participation in society.