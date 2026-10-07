Fujairah Ruler receives Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology

FUJAIRAH, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, received Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, at Al Rumailah Palace.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of matters related to the industry and technology sectors and reviewed developments in ongoing work and initiatives aimed at strengthening national industrial capabilities and supporting innovation and technology, thereby contributing to economic diversification and enhancing the UAE’s competitiveness.

The meeting also addressed the importance of continuing to develop the national industrial ecosystem, strengthening integration among various entities and institutions, and supporting projects and initiatives that contribute to increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to the national economy in line with the UAE’s future directions.

H.H. stressed the importance of strengthening Fujairah’s role in supporting the industrial sector and leveraging its capabilities and strategic location to support high-impact projects and enhance its contribution to the national economy.

For his part, Dr. Al Jaber expressed his deep appreciation for the support of the Ruler of Fujairah and his interest in developing the industrial sector and strengthening the role of technology and innovation in supporting the development process. He affirmed the importance of continuing cooperation in a manner that serves the UAE’s future objectives.