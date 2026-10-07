ADAFSA forms Youth Council

ABU DHABI, 7th October, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has announced the formation of the "ADAFSA Youth Council," comprising 10 distinguished young talents representing all sectors within the Authority.

The announcement embodies the vision and directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to provide a supportive environment and an effective platform for harnessing the energy and capabilities of young people. It coincides with the launch of the Agricultural Transformation Strategy in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to enhance the food security and biosecurity system and achieve agricultural sustainability.

The ADAFSA Youth Council will undertake a range of pivotal strategic tasks, including proposing and developing policies and initiatives to empower young people in the agricultural and food safety sectors, and nurturing their talents and innovative ideas. The Council will also maintain ongoing coordination with local, federal, and international youth councils and implement the National Youth Strategy.

In addition, it will represent the Authority at regional and international forums and conferences specialising in sustainability and agricultural innovation, contributing to dialogue, knowledge exchange, and excellence in Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development journey.

Dr Tarek Ahmed Al Ameri, Acting Director General of ADAFSA, emphasised that the agricultural sector—spanning both plant and animal production—is a key pillar of food security, environmental sustainability, and economic resilience for Abu Dhabi and the wider UAE. He noted that ADAFSA is laying the foundations for a new phase centred on engaging young people as strategic partners in shaping the future of smart and sustainable agriculture.

He stated that the future of food security requires a high degree of resilience and continuous innovation to keep pace with rapid technological developments, while adopting artificial intelligence applications and advanced agricultural technologies. He noted that the formation of the ADAFSA Youth Council alongside the launch of the Agricultural Transformation Strategy represents a proactive step towards ensuring the readiness of the agricultural and food system for the future.

“We place our full confidence in the 10 young participants from across the Authority’s sectors to lead a new phase of innovation and digital transformation,” he added. “We have confidence in these promising talents to serve as ambassadors for our mission and true architects of strategic transformation and competitiveness.”

He further explained: “Through this Council, we seek to create a positive and sustainable impact on the professional and personal development of our young people, empowering them to move from participation to leadership and effective decision-making. The Council will serve as a vital platform for nurturing their talents, developing their skills in analysing agricultural and food policies, and transforming their ambitious ideas into tangible initiatives that contribute to supporting farmers and livestock breeders and enhancing food safety.

Our commitment to providing a supportive environment for the Council reflects our firm belief that empowering young people is the true guarantee of sustained institutional excellence and of building leaders capable of making a real difference.”

He noted that young people are best placed to understand modern technologies and harness innovation to develop sustainable solutions to climate and water resource challenges. “We are counting on these young minds to design forward-looking strategies and advanced frameworks that meet the aspirations of the future and reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for innovation in environmental and desert agriculture,” he concluded.